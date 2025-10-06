Sharjah Noble Quran Establishment honours 95 memorisers

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment organised the closing ceremony of the Holy Quran Memorisation Award for participants in the Establishment's Quran Memorisation circles, in its second edition.

The ceremony was attended by Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Establishment's Board of Directors; Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment; Dr. Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah; Establishment Board Members Saleh Balleith Al Tunaiji and Aisha Al Howaidi; and Dr. Salem Al Dobi, Member of the UAE Council for Fatwa; parents and relatives of the students were also present.

The ceremony honoured 95 memorisers, including 66 males and 29 females, from the Establishment's students who had worked hard to complete the memorisation of the Holy Quran.

Sultan Mattar bin Dalmouk Al Ketbi said, “Today, we stand before a great honour, which is the honoring of the elite of our sons and daughters, whom God has chosen to memorise His Holy Book. Congratulations to them for this lofty award, which is unmatched. These memorisers have ascended to a lofty status through the honour of the Quran and have attained a divine status with which God has singled them out, setting an example for their peers.”

Al Ketbi explained that the Quran Award, which is dedicated to members of the Establishment's Quran memorisation circles, in its second year, has demonstrated the competency and excellence of the contestants, with more than a thousand applications submitted for the second round.

