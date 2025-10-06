MBRGI signs agreement to expand beneficiaries of Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced the establishment of a health endowment, in cooperation with Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, to support the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital under the Dubai Health Authority.

Valued at AED150 million, the donation aims to double the hospital’s capacity, enhance efficiency, and expand services by equipping it with advanced medical technologies and global expertise.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. It was concluded between MBRGI, Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, and Dubai Healthcare City.

Signed by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI Foundation, alongside Al Zarooni and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, the giving arm of Dubai Healthcare City, the health endowment will be invested to achieve the hospital’s objectives, including leading a transformation in healthcare delivery by shifting from traditional in-patient care to an integrated outpatient model.

This new approach will link primary care with early diagnosis, treatment, and intervention during the early stages of disease, while also supporting research and clinical trials.

Al Gergawi affirmed that MBRGI continues to fulfil its humanitarian mission in health, education, and development, while mobilising community efforts to establish integrated hospitals that provide high-quality medical care.

He added that the partnership exemplifies the spirit of cooperation between philanthropic institutions and donors in the UAE, contributing to the advancement of medical care and healthcare infrastructure.

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni stated that the initiative reflects a strong commitment to supporting the humanitarian goals of MBRGI and Al Jalila Foundation, expressing pride in contributing to a hospital that provides essential care to patients in need.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Board Member of Dubai Healthcare City and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, said the endowment marks a key milestone in completing the hospital’s construction and equipping it with state-of-the-art medical technologies.

The Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, named in honour of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s legacy of giving, spans 56,000 square metres and will include 50 clinics, 30 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 emergency rooms, five radiotherapy rooms, and 116 beds, with 19 gardens throughout the facility.

The hospital will provide comprehensive healthcare services, from diagnosis and treatment to long-term care, with select services available in patients’ homes to ensure continuity of treatment.