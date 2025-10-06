Dubai to host 15th AIM Congress in April 2026

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, has announced the launch of its 15th edition from 13th to 15th April, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme "Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future," the event will focus on strategies to navigate major economic transformations and explore opportunities to strengthen global partnerships and develop innovative solutions to pressing economic challenges.

AIM Congress will highlight the critical importance of integrating innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in building more resilient and adaptable economies capable of sustained growth.

“Amid the major global transformations – geopolitical, economic, and technological – it is imperative for nations to build long-term strategies based on resilience, sustainability and diversification," Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, stated.

The UAE, he said, is pursuing an economy that is not only able to adapt to change but anticipate it, building capabilities in future-focused industries and committing to partnerships with the global growth centers of tomorrow.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi stated, "The outstanding achievements of 2024, which included robust export performance and our continuing rise in global indices as a trusted hub for trade and investment, vindicates our approach."

He added that this year’s Congress focuses on three key pillars: Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen – representing essential levers for building a strong and balanced future economy. It will again enable global decision-makers, business leaders, and innovators to work together to craft actionable solutions that support the economies of the future and enhance collective readiness to face global challenges.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated, “The global investment landscape stands at a defining crossroads. This moment calls on economic communities to adopt new approaches, build dynamic business environments that drive innovation, and embrace the principles of comprehensive sustainability. At the same time, it requires us to strengthen international dialogue and foster closer alignment between the public and private sectors to reshape the global economy and develop future-ready investment ecosystems.”

He further noted, “Through our partnership with this global event, we aim to spark constructive dialogue and broaden the scope of economic cooperation with markets worldwide, in full support of the UAE’s development goals.”

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, said, “The last edition of AIM Congress witnessed unprecedented turnout, with more than 15,800 distinguished attendees from 181 countries, reflecting the growing international confidence in the summit as a trusted platform for guiding global investments."

He added that founation will contunue to expand collaborating with leading international bodies and organizations and providing quality content that addresses economic challenges and enhances economies' readiness for future investment.

