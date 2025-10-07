Sharjah Business Women Council, Sheraa prepare women entrepreneurs for China's mission

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) – To strengthen the role of Emirati women in global entrepreneurship, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), in collaboration with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurial Projects (Ruwad), hosted an important preparatory workshop for female entrepreneurs preparing for the upcoming Sharjah Trade Mission to China. Scheduled to take place in Guangzhou from November 10 to 15, this mission aims to facilitate new partnerships and valuable sourcing opportunities.

Titled “Sourcing with Purpose: Know What You Need and Why,” the workshop welcomed 16 ambitious women entrepreneurs selected from a competitive pool of over 300 applicants. The session, held at Sheraa's headquarters, focused on sectors including fashion, beauty, retail, and packaging, providing a strong framework for identifying procurement needs and strategies to improve sourcing processes ahead of the trade mission.

Among the attendees was Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, who emphasised the mission's importance as an investment in the future of the UAE’s entrepreneurial landscape. “We are not simply looking for suppliers; we seek long-term partners who can add lasting value to our businesses. Each participant represents the spirit of Emirati entrepreneurship, and this mission will catalyse new ideas and strong partnerships," she proclaimed.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the mission’s role in empowering entrepreneurs through practical exposure to international markets. “This initiative reinforces our commitment to building an entrepreneurial ecosystem that competes on a global scale, creating pathways for strategic partnerships that can drive long-term growth,” she noted.

Amina Mohammed Abdulrahim, Director of Training, Research, and Events at Ruwad, highlighted the workshop's collaborative spirit, which encourages connections between national projects and international markets. “We take pride in providing Emirati entrepreneurs with the resources to navigate global competition and open new avenues for growth,” she stated.

Leading the training was Aroob Al Husainan, a seasoned entrepreneur and supply chain advisor, who shared her expertise in establishing trade connections between China and the Middle East. Her insights proved invaluable to the participants as they eagerly prepared for the upcoming trade mission.

Aligned with the UAE’s national campaign, “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” the Sharjah Trade Mission seeks to establish the UAE as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship. Backed by various government bodies and institutions, this initiative marks a significant moment in highlighting Emirati women's potential on the international stage.

As the trade mission nears, participants are equipped not only with sourcing strategies but also with a broader understanding of the potential for collaboration and innovation that arises from global partnerships. This initiative doesn’t just aim to broaden business horizons; it signals a future where Emirati women entrepreneurs are recognised as essential players in the worldwide economy.