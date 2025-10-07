EPAA to participate in IUCN World Conservation Congress

SHRAJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced its participation in the upcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13thOctober. The congress, organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is a significant platform for addressing global environmental challenges.

EPAA will showcase an innovative interactive pavilion that highlights Sharjah’s significant achievements in environmental protection and wildlife conservation. Visitors can expect an immersive experience displaying 13 nature reserves and various educational centres, alongside a series of specialised scientific workshops and research papers aimed at fostering international collaboration in environmental sustainability.

A key feature of the EPAA pavilion will be the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme, which has played a vital role in rescuing and rehabilitating many marine species.

Furthermore, the pavilion will showcase the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife, a vital hub dedicated to conserving the Arabian leopard, a species facing serious endangerment. The EPAA oversees the Arabian Leopard Conservation Initiative, which focuses on breeding these leopards in captivity and preparing them for reintroduction into their natural habitats.

EPAA’s participation will also highlight Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area, recognised as one of the region's key environmental landmarks. It serves as an essential habitat for various marine life, such as coral reefs, aquatic turtles, and rare bird species.

Along with the pavilion, EPAA plans to organise scientific workshops and present research papers on critical environmental issues, such as ecosystem sustainability, habitat restoration, and the protection of endangered species. These initiatives aim to promote knowledge exchange and strengthen international collaboration in conservation efforts.