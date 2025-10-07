UN condemns Houthi detentions of organisation’s staff in Yemen

NEW YORK, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary General António Guterres has strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detentions of its personnel and its partners, as well as the ongoing unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres noted that the Houthi authorities recently detained nine additional UN staff members, bringing the total number of arbitrarily detained UN personnel to 53 since 2021. He said these actions hinder the UN’s ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance.

The Secretary-General expressed deep concern for the safety and security of all UN personnel in Yemen, reiterating his urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and diplomatic missions.

He underscored that UN personnel must be respected and protected in accordance with applicable international law and allowed to independently perform their functions without hindrance.

The Secretary-General also reiterated that the premises and assets of the United Nations are inviolable and must be protected at all times, consistent with the Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The statement affirmed that the UN will continue to work tirelessly through all available channels to secure the safe and immediate release of all arbitrarily detained personnel and the return of UN agency offices and other assets.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace.

