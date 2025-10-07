SCC Office Board outlines parliamentary plan for next legislative term

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council's (SCC) Office Board held its meeting at the Council's headquarters in Sharjah as part of preparations for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term. The meeting discussed future plans and the Council's agenda for the next phase.

The meeting, held on Monday at the Council's headquarters, was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of SCC.

Al Nuaimi emphasised the Council's pivotal role as a vital bridge of communication between the government and society. He emphasised the Council's commitment to being the voice of the citizen on various issues and to continuing to address the real needs of the emirate's citizens through discussions, parliamentary questions, and initiatives that reflect the pulse and aspirations of the people.

Al Nuaimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support of the Consultative Council and his constant commitment to enabling it to fulfil its national mission. He confirmed that this support is an incentive to exert more effort and redouble our efforts to achieve the Council's lofty goals and missions.

Al Nuaimi also praised the constructive cooperation of government departments and local authorities, emphasising that the ongoing interaction with the Council and the recommendations and proposals it provides reflects these entities' belief in the importance of partnership and institutional integration, which contributes to improving the quality of services and meeting community aspirations.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continuing efforts to ensure that the Consultative Council serves as an effective platform for citizens' voices and a parliamentary umbrella that embodies the vision of the wise leadership to promote development, consolidate the principles of Shura, and achieve social stability in the Emirate of Sharjah.