‘Emirates Perfumes and Oud’ consolidates status as leading global perfume platform

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is witnessing strong participation from leading perfume manufacturers, traders, and brands from the UAE and GCC markets, reinforcing its position as a premier international platform for the fragrance sector.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition will run until 12th October.

The GCC exhibitors’ stands have attracted thousands of visitors eager to explore an extensive selection of premium perfumes, fine oud, and incense.

Renowned perfume houses and leading Gulf-based retailers are competing alongside young innovators to introduce exclusive collections that blend heritage elements with modern design trends. The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore an extensive range of high-end Emirati and Gulf perfumes, complemented by premium oud and heritage-inspired scents.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the strong participation recorded in the third edition, particularly from top-tier GCC fragrance producers, underscores the exhibition’s growing regional influence and its strategic role in driving sectoral growth.

“The participation of leading Gulf fragrance and oud brands enhances the exhibition’s competitive edge by combining heritage-inspired craftsmanship with innovation and modern aesthetics. This blend strengthens the event’s position as a comprehensive commercial platform catering to consumer preferences and professional buyers alike,” he added.