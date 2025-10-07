TRENDS session calls for greater investment in maritime innovation

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory’s United States Office (TRENDS US) held its third strategic session “Unmanned Surface Vessels: The Future of Maritime Security” in Washington, DC, featuring a distinguished panel of former military leaders and defence and maritime technology experts.

Participants underscored that 21st-century maritime deterrence is no longer defined by fleet size alone, but by speed, numbers, and innovative deployment capabilities. They noted that unmanned technologies have become a cornerstone for securing maritime routes and countering emerging threats.

Moderated by Bilal Y. Saab, Senior Managing Director of TRENDS America, the session focused on three key themes: the impact of unmanned surface and underwater vehicles (USVs and AUVs) on maritime security in the Gulf and beyond; the potential of these advanced systems in strengthening deterrence; and the strategic significance of international and regional cooperation in developing and employing such technologies.

Panelists agreed that international collaboration and partnerships are essential for developing and deploying unmanned systems. Such partnerships enable real-world system testing, integration of AI into joint operations, and building trust between humans and machines within complex monitoring and defense networks.

The session concluded with recommendations calling for greater investment in maritime innovation, expanding international partnerships, and adopting more flexible funding frameworks to accelerate the integration of emerging technologies into global maritime security systems.