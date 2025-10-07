China's foreign exchange reserves rise in September

BEIJING, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s foreign exchange reserves reached US$3.3387 trillion at the end of September, an increase of US$16.5 billion, or 0.5 percent, compared with the end of August, official data showed Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the growth to the combined effects of currency translation and changes in asset prices.

The administration noted that the US dollar index recorded mild fluctuations in September, while global financial asset prices generally rose.

Supported by stable economic performance, China remains well positioned to maintain the overall stability of its foreign exchange reserves, the administration added.