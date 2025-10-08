Gold reached new record of US$3,825/oz in September, its 39th all-time high of 2025: World Gold Council

LONDON, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) – Gold reached a new record of US$3,825/oz in September, its 39th all-time high of 2025, while exchange-traded funds (ETFs) inflows hit a record US$17.3bn, led by North America and Europe, according to the World Gold Council's latest Gold Market Commentary – September Review.

The World Gold Council has released its latest Gold Market Commentary – September Review, analysing gold’s surge to fresh record highs and what might lie ahead as markets turn more cautious heading into October.

The report looks at the key factors behind gold’s performance, which include record gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) inflows, ongoing political tensions, and dollar weakness.

The report also discusses whether gold’s momentum can continue, and underlines gold’s role as a reliable hedge at a time when stock markets look expensive and uncertainty is rising.

Key drivers included political tension, dollar weakness, and strong investor demand, the report explained, noting that despite being overbought, gold remains strategically under-owned and well-placed as a hedge heading into October’s equity risks.

Gold ETF flows recorded their strongest month on record. Net inflows of US$17.3bn (146t) were dominated by North America (US$10.6bn) and Europe (US$4.4bn); Asia joined the rally (US$2.1bn) and other regions reported modest inflows, it said.