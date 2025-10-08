Israeli military operations causing more civilian casualties, widespread displacement, destruction of critical infrastructure: UN

NEW YORK, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary General spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric emphasised that Israeli military operations — including air strikes and shelling — continued across multiple areas, causing more civilian casualties, widespread displacement, and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

‘’Civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostilities, destruction and mass displacement — with women and girls being the most at risk,'' said Dujarric during the daily press briefing.

Th Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)reminds us that humanitarian partners face severe physical and bureaucratic obstacles that prevent the delivery of life-saving assistance at the scale required. Yesterday, 8 out of 20 missions coordinated by the UN with Israeli authorities were facilitated, and that included the collection of supplies from the Kerem Shalom crossing,'' he added.

For a meaningful scale-up of humanitarian operations, he continued, additional crossing points must be opened, and restrictions on the entry and movement of humanitarian aid inside Gaza must be lifted immediately. Currently, a limited number of humanitarian organisations and UN agencies are authorised by Israeli authorities to bring in supplies — a limitation that continues to undermine the scale-up of our response efforts.