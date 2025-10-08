Egyptian, French presidents call for immediate ceasefire, support for moves to recognise Palestinian State

CAIRO, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian and French presidents emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, the unhindered expansion of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip, the exchange of hostages and captives, and the immediate commencement of the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip without displacing the Palestinian people from their land.

During a phone call today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to continue close consultations between the two countries in light of the ongoing intensive efforts to end the war and stop the humanitarian tragedy that the Palestinians face in the Strip.

President El-Sisi valued France's supportive stance on the Palestinian issue, which culminated in France's recognition of the Palestinian State on September 22, 2025, during the two-state solution conference in New York, held under the joint presidency of the French Republic and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He praised this declaration as an incentive for other countries to recognise the State of Palestine, in line with the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with internationally agreed upon terms of reference and United Nations resolutions, along the June 4, 1967 borders , with East Jerusalem as its capital.