One in three teachers now uses AI for work: OECD

PARIS, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) – One in three teachers now uses artificial intelligence (AI) for work but seven out of ten worry that it facilitates plagiarism and cheating among students, accordong to a new OECD report.

Based on the OECD’s Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), the report, The State of Teaching, says around three-quarters of teachers in Singapore and United Arab Emirates report using AI in their general work. Some 29% of teachers indicated they need further professional development on the use of AI, more than for any other professional development topic surveyed. Reported teacher participation in AI training is highest in Singapore (76%) and lowest in France (9%), with an average of 38% across the OECD. And among teachers who use AI, some 73% report leveraging it to efficiently learn about and summarise topics, and 69% use it to generate lesson plans, on average.

Conducted by the OECD, in 2024 it sampled about 280 000 teachers and school leaders at 17 000 lower secondary schools across 55 education systems. TALIS aims to help policymakers and education leaders craft informed strategies to improve teaching quality and learning environments.

Nine in ten teachers report being satisfied with their jobs overall, on average, across OECD education systems and almost 95% of teachers surveyed also say they often feel happy while teaching. 95% of teachers said the opportunity to make a worthwhile social contribution was important to them.

Skilled teachers are the foundation for high-performing education systems," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. "By continuing to strengthen teacher training and the tools available to them, we can ensure that students are well-prepared for a bright future in our evolving economies and societies."