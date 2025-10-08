ADB calls for new pact to deliver clean energy

KOBE, JAPAN, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) — Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda urged joint action to bring together science, policy, and finance to deliver clean energy in Asia and the Pacific.

Speaking at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum in Kyoto Kanda said ADB is reviewing its Energy Policy to better meet the needs of its developing member countries, including pragmatic pathways to clean power.

For the first time in ADB’s 60-year history, Kanda said the bank is prepared to support nuclear power in its operations. “We see nuclear power as an important option for countries that want to shift away from coal and gas baseload and cut emissions. ADB's role will be to make nuclear safe, trusted, and investable.”

He also reiterated ADB's plan to provide up to $10 billion over 10 years to support the ASEAN Power Grid to move clean power across borders when and where it is needed, and highlighted ADB's new Critical Minerals to Manufacturing approach, including the bank’s $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project to help anchor reliable copper supply for the clean energy transition.