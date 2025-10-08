IPOs in Korea rise 19% through Q3

SEOUL, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Republic of Korea rose 19 percent in the first nine months of the year from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the proceeds from IPOs stood at 3.41 trillion won (US$2.43 billion) in the January-September period, compared with 2.85 trillion won for the same period last year.

A total of 55 companies made their debuts on the main bourse KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets during the cited period, up from 47 companies going public a year earlier.

The country's benchmark index, the KOSPI, has advanced more than 43 percent so far this year.