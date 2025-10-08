Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment unveils ‘Maskani’ at AccessAbilities Expo

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has unveiled the Maskani initiative, featuring a comprehensive Housing Preparation Guide for People of Determination, during its participation in the AccessAbilities Expo 2025.

The establishment explained that the guide is among its key initiatives aimed at empowering People of Determination to live independently and with dignity in housing environments designed to meet their human, psychological and functional needs. It underscores the establishment’s continued commitment to promoting social inclusion and sustainable housing development in Dubai.

The guide outlines a set of inclusive design standards for accessible housing, aligned with both local and international best practices. It aims to enable engineers and designers to apply technical specifications that ensure safe, functional and comfortable homes, while improving quality of life by tailoring living spaces to daily needs across various types of disabilities. It also encourages the adoption of innovative smart and assistive technologies to create sustainable, efficient and human-focused homes.

Addressing different categories of People of Determination, the guide presents practical and design-based solutions for physical, visual, auditory and intellectual disabilities, as well as for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), mental health challenges, learning difficulties and communication disorders.

MBRHE noted that the guide serves as a comprehensive national reference for human-centred and sustainable housing design, further strengthening Dubai’s leadership in inclusive design and smart city development.

During the exhibition, the establishment also introduced its Smart Home Conversion Service for People of Determination, an innovative solution designed to integrate smart systems and assistive technologies within homes, enabling residents to control their surroundings through advanced electronic systems and applications, thereby enhancing independence and daily comfort.

In addition, MBRHE is showcasing a range of digital services and smart initiatives that allow customers, particularly People of Determination, to access housing services efficiently and seamlessly. Interactive displays are also presenting the establishment’s latest housing projects, reflecting its commitment to social inclusion and sustainable housing in line with Dubai’s vision for the future.