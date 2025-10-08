Dubai South expands Line Maintenance Units to meet growing aviation demand

DUBAI, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has announced the expansion of its Line Maintenance Units (LMUs) to support airside operators, including FBOs, with direct access to their clients.

The expansion brings the total number of LMUs to 11, covering a combined area of 76,000 square feet.

Designed as a one-stop aviation solutions hub, the LMUs will provide a range of services, including storage and maintenance warehouses, tooling, engineering support, and a world-class pilot rest area. The facilities will also feature dedicated shaded parking, offices, and a host of additional amenities tailored to industry needs. Construction is currently underway, with completion scheduled for Q3 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Al Falasi, Deputy CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “We have expanded our services to meet the strong demand from the aviation community for line maintenance support. This milestone underscores our commitment to developing a compelling product strategy and building a dynamic ecosystem that fulfill the aspirations of our valued clients. We will continue to spare no effort in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.