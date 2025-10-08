Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure holds 2nd Senior Citizens Majlis in Umm Al Qaiwain

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 8th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organised the second Senior Citizens Majlis under the theme “The Strength of Society Lies in Its Roots,” as part of its commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting senior citizens.

The event took place at the Oud Al Tayer Majlis, affiliated with the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation in Umm Al Qaiwain.

This Majlis builds on the success of the first event, held in Ajman as part of the “We Are Your Support” initiative, which aims to facilitate and improve services provided to senior citizens and to advance government systems in line with their needs and aspirations.

The second Majlis was attended by representatives of government and community entities, along with senior citizens and residents. The event showcased key services and initiatives dedicated to this valued segment of society and explored ways to enhance social integration and promote active participation in developing innovative and sustainable solutions to improve government service systems.

Mohammed Al Kashf, Member of the Federal National Council, affirmed that senior citizens are a fundamental pillar of society. He stressed that such national initiatives reflect the wise leadership’s commitment to improving the quality of life for senior citizens and acknowledging their significant role in nation-building.

He added, “In the Federal National Council, we value these efforts and emphasise the importance of their continuation, given their direct impact on strengthening social cohesion and solidarity.”

For his part, Hamad Al Dhanhani, Director of Customer Happiness Centres at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The 'We Are Your Support' initiative represents a model of integration between government and community entities in serving senior citizens. The second Majlis in Umm Al Qaiwain marks another step towards enhancing continuous communication and listening to the feedback of senior citizens, contributing to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions that meet their needs and fulfil their aspirations.”