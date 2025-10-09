UNICEF calls on Israel to ensure full protection of lives of all civilians

NEW YORK, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) described Gaza as “a hellish war that has devastated children.”

In a statement Wednesday, Executive Director Catherine Russell said, “in the last two years, a staggering 64,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies.”

“Famine persists in Gaza City and is spreading to the south, where children are already living in dire conditions,” she added

UNICEF called for an immediate ceasefire and for Israel to ensure full protection of civilians under international law.

“Every child killed is an irreplaceable loss,” Russell said. “For the sake of all children in Gaza, this war must end now.”