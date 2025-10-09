Sharjah Art Foundation launches 4th ‘Perform Sharjah’

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation has announced details of the fourth season of its "Perform Sharjah" programme, which will take place from 11th October to 30th November in public spaces and community centres across the cities of Sharjah and Khorfakkan.

The new season features a diverse selection of original productions that highlight the richness and variety of contemporary performance arts, showcasing works by leading local and international artists.

The programme opens on 11th October at Africa Hall with Drive Your Plough Over the Bones of the Dead, directed by Muhannad Karim. The play is an adaptation of the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk’s novel, which tackles cruelty against animals with a firm voice and explores the themes of violence and displacement that dominate the modern world.

Held in both familiar and unexpected venues, Sharjah Performances offers an engaging mix of innovative and experimental shows. The spirit of the programme is embodied in Music on the Barge, a live music event that transforms Khalid Lagoon and its surroundings with performances on a floating stage. The concerts will feature three bands: Adiga, Noon, and Rohaniyat.