Alef Group, BEEAH partner to promote sustainability in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region’s leading sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, have announced a strategic partnership to promote sustainable urban development in Sharjah. This collaboration combines Alef’s real estate expertise with BEEAH’s leadership in environmental management, aiming to drive climate-positive progress and sustainable transformation across the built environment.

Through its advanced environmental management system, BEEAH will support Alef in reaching its sustainability goals while improving the quality of life within its real estate communities. In exchange, Alef will share insights and expertise from its real estate projects to assist BEEAH’s sustainability-focused developments across the emirate.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, emphasised that the partnership highlights the transformative power of collaboration in progressing environmental and social objectives. „In collaboration with regional and international partners, BEEAH is undertaking some of the most pioneering projects in the region,” he stated. “Our strategic partnership with Alef will bring new expertise and insights to several of our initiatives.”

Raed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, stated that the alliance demonstrates both organisations’ shared dedication to creating outstanding, sustainable communities.

“Our partnership with BEEAH demonstrates our dedication to creating destinations that meet global benchmarks while prioritising sustainability, well-being, and long-term value,” Al Nuaimi said.

By sharing expertise and aligning their sustainability strategies, BEEAH and Alef Group aim to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for sustainable innovation and future-ready urban development. The collaboration seeks to establish new standards for environmentally conscious design and development in the UAE, supporting the emirate’s legacy of progress and quality of life.