UAE Public Prosecution to take part in GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution is showcasing an integrated suite of smart digital solutions at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The initiative supports its strategic vision in criminal justice and reinforces its position as a pioneering judicial authority that harness emerging technologies and artificial intelligence within the criminal justice system.

During the event, the Public Prosecution will showcase a range of innovative projects aligned with its future vision under Prosecution of the Future 2045 and its AI Strategy 2025–2030.

Among these initiatives is the Virtual Prosecutor Assistant Project, which accelerates case progression from reporting to resolution through secure digital audit trails. The project empowers prosecutors, support teams and legal service providers with instant access to accurate information, enhancing operational efficiency, eliminating bureaucracy and supporting decision-makers with real-time legal references.

Another initiative, the Legislation Digitisation Project, aims to transform laws into intelligent, machine-readable formats through AI-powered systems that link actions with corresponding conditions and penalties. This transformation enables faster charge classification and legal qualification of cases, automates the entry and execution of judgments, provides precise real-time analytics, and facilitates integration across the criminal justice ecosystem.

As part of its participation, the Public Prosecution will also launch the pilot phase of the Smart Translation Centre “Bayan”, an AI-powered platform for real-time interpretation to support prosecutorial work in investigations and trials.

The Centre offers two-way voice and text translation with dialect recognition, including the Emirati dialect, and securely stores all recordings as certified legal references. It also features advanced functions such as speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion, text extraction from images and files, and a multilingual legal dictionary. An intelligent control dashboard ensures translation governance and quality assurance. The Centre will enhance judicial efficiency, ensure accuracy in legal translation and contribute to faster, more transparent justice.

The Public Prosecution will also introduce its AI Ethics Charter and Governance Policy, establishing a comprehensive framework for the responsible adoption and management of intelligent systems. The framework ensures transparency, explainability, risk management and privacy protection while maintaining human oversight at every stage. This initiative enhances decision quality and reinforces public trust in the smart justice ecosystem.

On the sidelines of GITEX, the Public Prosecution will host a youth debate titled “Virtual Witness or ChatGPT: In the Balance of Criminal Justice” and a panel discussion on “The Ethical Governance Framework for AI in Criminal Justice”.

Additionally, it will unveil the White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025), held in May 2025. The paper includes an executive summary, in-depth analysis of summit discussions, a matrix of challenges and opportunities categorised by sector and technology, a governance and ethics framework, and national and international recommendations for the justice sector, along with appendices on terminology and indicators.

Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, stated: “The Public Prosecution reaffirms its commitment to accelerating the pace of criminal justice and to the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies as enablers of judicial decision-making, within a robust governance framework that upholds transparency, explainability, and privacy, while keeping humans in the loop.

Our participation in GITEX translates innovation into measurable, practical outcomes that enhance justice, uphold the rule of law, safeguard rights and freedoms, and strengthen public confidence. We also emphasize effective national integration with our partners to ensure data connectivity, procedural consistency, and unified standards across the justice system.”