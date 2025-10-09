Louvre Abu Dhabi hosts official launch event of DP World Tour Play-Offs

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- With less than a month to go until the DP World Tour Play-Offs return to the UAE for their second edition, reigning Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring was among those in attendance to mark the countdown at the official launch event at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Following a hugely successful inaugural Play-Offs last year – comprising the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship – which saw course records broken at Yas Links and record crowds at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the eyes of the golfing world will once again turn to the UAE next month.

The action begins with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, celebrating its 20th edition from 6th to 9th November, where the leading 70 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings will compete for the prestigious Falcon Trophy. The field will then be reduced to the top 50 players for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, taking place from 13th to 16th November, where the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The launch was also attended by Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, General Abdullah Alhashmi, President of Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), Daniel Van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer, DP World and Richard Bunn, Chief Revenue and Content Officer, DP World Tour.

Aref Al Awani said, “We are delighted to welcome the world’s best golfers to Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of the DP World Tour Play-Offs. The two events represent a platform that brings together elite golfers from around the world. The 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship highlights the incredible growth of golf in the UAE and our nation’s success in hosting major international tournaments. Hosting this milestone event in the Emirate reinforces its position as a global sporting destination, offering a world-class experience for both players and fans.”

General Abdullah Alhashmi stated, “Having worked alongside the DP World Tour for more than 30 years, we are proud of what has been achieved during that time. The launch of the DP World Tour Play-Offs last season reflected the trust the Tour has placed in the UAE, with this year’s second staging set to deliver two weeks of world-class golf that will once again showcase our country on the global stage.”

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour, said, “After the hugely successful debut of the DP World Tour Play-Offs last year, we are thrilled to bring back two of the region’s most prestigious sporting events on consecutive weekends. This unique Play-Offs format creates a truly compelling finale to the season, combining world-class golf with the excitement and energy of the UAE.”

