Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, AI Smart to support People of Determination

DUBAI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with AI Smart on the sidelines of its participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2025, to enhance the quality of life and provide innovative solutions that empower People of Determination.

As part of the partnership, AI Smart will support MBRHE by upgrading five housing units belonging to beneficiaries who are People of Determination, through the installation of advanced smart technologies and assistive equipment designed to facilitate their daily lives, enhance their independence, and promote a more inclusive and sustainable living environment.

MBRHE emphasised that this initiative aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower People of Determination and provide them with the means for a dignified and fulfilling life, within a framework of collaboration between the public and private sectors to serve the broader community.

For its part, AI Smart highlighted that leveraging smart technologies in the housing sector marks a significant step toward building a more inclusive and sustainable future.

At the conclusion of the event, MBRHE reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing further strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of innovative and sustainable housing solutions tailored to the needs of all members of society.