Arab Financial Forum in Tangier wraps up

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third Arab Financial Forum for the Sharjah Award for Public Finance wrapped up in Tangier, Morocco.

Organised by the Sharjah Central Finance Department in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), the forum focused on "Distinguished Experiences in Developing Public Finance". It brought together a diverse group of financial experts and specialists from various Arab nations.

Over two days, participants engaged in discussions and sessions that explored successful Arab approaches to managing public finances, improving government spending efficiency, and embracing digital advancements in financial systems. The forum served as a valuable platform for sharing knowledge and reviewing modern practices related to governance, transparency, and sustainability in public finance.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Central Finance Department and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Public Finance Award, highlighted that this year’s event reflected Sharjah's strong reputation in finance and administration.

He stated, "We believe that developing public finance depends on sharing knowledge, learning from successful examples in the region, and implementing innovative solutions to ensure effective and sustainable use of government resources. These gatherings are crucial for building a brighter and more transparent financial future that supports collective Arab growth."

The second day featured a session led by the Regional Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry from the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, focusing on how digital transformation in financial systems can enhance efficiency and transparency. Several Arab financial experts shared their experiences.

During the closing session, the forum released a statement underlining the importance of ongoing cooperation among Arab countries in developing public finance and sharing successful experiences. This collaboration is crucial for enhancing financial performance, achieving sustainable development goals, and building economic resilience amid global changes.

The statement highlighted that the Sharjah Public Finance Award, organised by the Sharjah Finance Department, has become a notable platform for inspiring creativity and innovation in public financial policies.

The forum concluded with a call for continued partnership among Arab financial institutions to strengthen joint programmes in training, digitisation, and knowledge sharing, all aimed at achieving excellence and fostering economic integration across the Arab world.