Silver hits highest level in four decades

NEW YORK, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – Gold isn’t the only precious metal on a record-breaking rally. Silver prices have soared nearly 75% this year, driven by a combination of safe-haven demand, strong industrial consumption, and persistent supply shortages.

On Thursday, spot silver prices reached a record high of $51 per troy ounce, surpassing the $50 mark for the first time since 1980.

Gold's price fell 2% on Thursday, retreating after briefly surpassing the $4,000 per ounce level in the prior session. The decline was attributed to a reported rising dollar and investors cashing in profits after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.