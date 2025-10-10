Abu Dhabi to host Egyptian Super Cup on November 6

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 Egyptian Super Cup for Champion Clubs, organised by the UAE Pro League in collaboration with the UAE and Egyptian Football Associations, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Sports United.

The tournament will take place on November 6 - 9, 2025, featuring four of Egypt’s top clubs, including Al Ahly, Zamalek, Pyramids, and Ceramica Cleopatra.

The hosting of the Egyptian Super Cup in Abu Dhabi follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the UAE Pro League, the Egyptian Football Association, and Sports United, confirming Abu Dhabi as the official host city for the 2025 edition.

The competition will kick off on November 6 with two semi-final matches. Zamalek will face Pyramids at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, while Al Ahly will meet Ceramica Cleopatra at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The final is scheduled for November 9 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where the 2025 Egyptian Super Cup champion will be crowned in a major sporting celebration.

The third-place playoff will take place earlier the same day at Al Nahyan Stadium.



