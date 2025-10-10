Abu Dhabi Government to participate at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) will lead Abu Dhabi Government’s showcase at GITEX, taking place from 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme 'AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose."

This marks the 14th year of participation by Abu Dhabi Government, reinforcing the emirate’s commitment to becoming the world’s first AI-native government as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027.

DGE will coordinate contributions from more than 30 government and academic institutions to deliver an immersive, engaging experience for every visitor.

At this year’s Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, 55 projects will highlight the real-world benefits AI is already delivering to millions across the emirate. Highlights will include TAMM 4.0, the latest version of the cross-government super app; Smart Investigator and AI Supervisor by Abu Dhabi Police; and Smart Hotel Check-In by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), which uses facial recognition technology to enable effortless hotel check-in experiences.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “In Abu Dhabi, we are designing every public service around people's needs. This is central to how we are embracing an AI-native mindset from the ground up. AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose means reimagining a government to be more intuitive, personal, and responsive. By working together within a unified government ecosystem, we are shaping a digital future where innovation serves a clear purpose: empowering communities and building a government ready for tomorrow.”

Many of the projects will be shown in public for the first time. Visitors will also be able to adopt six different VR personas to explore how each is impacting every community in Abu Dhabi, including students, business owners, working parents, international tourists and investors, and government employees.

Other project highlights include the Personal AI Recruitment Companion, which streamlines the entire hiring process across government; QMobility’s AI-powered parking pilot which allows drivers to park without barriers, tickets, or manual payments; Rayah, by the Department of Education and Knowledge, a mobile app that helps parents track their children’s grades, attendance, milestones and activities; and Sahatna’s health services which will be among one of four new TAMM Spaces unveiled.

Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said: “TAMM’s journey over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable. Since the last GITEX, TAMM has grown to more than 1,100 services, a milestone made possible by more than 90 public and private sector partners working together as one. TAMM stands as a testament to what cross-government partnership can achieve, delivering AI-powered services that are more intuitive than ever. This latest version takes that vision further, being smarter, more seamless, and our most ambitious yet.”

Abu Dhabi Government will set out the next phase of its journey toward an AI-native government, anchored by more than 80 strategic partnerships with global technology partners advancing the emirate’s digital ecosystem.

Wesam Lootah, Director General at DGE, said: “To date, we have assessed almost 400 AI-powered solutions across Abu Dhabi Government and have now deployed more than 100 of the most impactful, paving the way toward our 2027 vision of becoming the world’s first AI native government. These initiatives go beyond efficiency – empowering our public sector workforce to solve complex challenges, anticipate needs, and create greater value for society.”

Abu Dhabi Government’s participation at GITEX 2025 underscores the emirate’s commitment to becoming the world’s first AI-native government. By showcasing breakthrough projects, unveiling next-generation services, and deepening global partnerships, Abu Dhabi is demonstrating how AI-driven innovation can create a government that is smarter, more human, and future-ready, setting new benchmarks for digital excellence worldwide.