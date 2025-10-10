Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Dhay' Photography Competition

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – In a celebration of artistry and cultural expression, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has unveiled the “Dhay” Photography Competition, an artistic extension of its internationally acclaimed “Spaces of Light” Award.

Held periodically, Spaces of Light has long served as a platform honouring art and creativity as a powerful medium for expressing noble human values.

In its first edition, Dhay embodies the Centre’s vision of fostering meaningful global connections with photographers worldwide — both seasoned professionals and emerging talents. The competition invites participants to submit images captured with cameras or mobile phones at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – Fujairah, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque – Al Ain, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque – Ras Al Khaimah.

Each lens becomes a window of interpretation, offering participants an opportunity to translate their creative perception into imagery that enriches the UAE’s cultural landscape with a universal spirit.

The inaugural edition of Dhay centres on the theme of Reflection, inviting photographers from across the world to explore its aesthetic and contemplative dimensions through their own perspectives.

Entrants are encouraged to craft images that resonate with the tranquillity and grace of these sacred spaces, revealing the dialogue between light and form that defines their architectural splendour. Reflective surfaces — water, glass, marble, metal, and mirrors — become the vocabulary through which artists express depth, emotion, and the beauty of human contemplation.

The Centre has allocated generous cash prizes for the top three winners, aiming to inspire artists and photographers from around the world to showcase their creativity.

The first prize is valued at AED 5,000, the second at AED 3,000, and the third at AED 1,000.

The Dhay competition continues the legacy of Spaces of Light, reaffirming the photograph’s role as one of the most direct and universal forms of communication — a universal medium that transcends borders, cultures, and languages.

It reflects the Centre’s steadfast commitment to nurturing creative and intellectual talent, empowering individuals to produce cultural and artistic works that echo the Grand Mosque’s message of peace, coexistence, and enlightenment.

Through innovative approaches that embrace modern technology, the initiative strengthens the Mosque’s leadership in promoting values and safeguarding Islamic cultural heritage in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences.

Over the years, the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award has evolved into a cultural landmark of international standing, attracting thousands of photographers — professionals and enthusiasts alike — from within the UAE and around the world.

Its successive editions have earned widespread acclaim for the calibre of submissions and for the platform’s role in sharing the Grand Mosque’s universal message of beauty, coexistence, and harmony.

To date, the award has welcomed more than 12,300 participants representing over 70 countries, who have collectively submitted around 30,000 works of art — a testament to its global reach and enduring influence.

Photographers visiting any of the four mosques may submit their entries through the official “Spaces of Light” Instagram account, @spacesoflight, using the hashtag #ضي1, or by tagging the account directly.

Further details are available via the competition’s QR code displayed at visitor registration points or through the official website: https://photo.szgmc.ae. Submissions are open from 1 October to 30 November 2025.

