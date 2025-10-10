Uganda's Embassy in UAE celebrates National Day

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE Thursday hosted a reception in celebration of the country’s National Day, attended by Maha Harqous, Deputy Director of the African Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by a number of officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

In his address, Zaake Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE, highlighted the strong relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2007, emphasising the shared commitment of their leadership to further strengthen cooperation in support of mutual development goals.

He noted that recent high-level visits and meetings between the UAE and Uganda have created promising opportunities to advance bilateral relations across economic, trade, cultural, developmental, and political fields, fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations.

For her part, Maha Harqous said it was an honour to join the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of Uganda’s independence, adding that the UAE values Uganda’s constructive leadership. On this occasion, she conveyed the UAE’s warm congratulations to the government and people of Uganda.

Harqous also pointed to the signing of bilateral agreements in energy, infrastructure, transport, and digital services, noting that the UAE is Uganda’s top trading partner, with bilateral trade doubling in 2024 to reach $2.85 billion.

The celebration concluded with traditional Ugandan cultural performances showcasing the country’s rich heritage.