7.6-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

MANILA, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province Friday morning, sending people out of houses and buildings in panic, knocking out power and prompting officials to order villagers to evacuate from the coastlines of nearby provinces due to a possible tsunami.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centred at sea about 62 kilometres (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Children were evacuated from schools in Davao city, which has a population of about 5.4 million and is the largest city near the epicentre, approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) west of Davao Oriental Province.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre. It said waves up to 3 metres (10 feet) above normal tides were possible on some Philippine coasts, and smaller waves were possible in Indonesia and Palau.