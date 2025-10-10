UAE delivers 21 water tankers to Gaza

GAZA, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has delivered 21 water tankers to the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility in Gaza as part of its “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating severe water shortages in the Strip.

The tankers will serve about 200,000 people, transporting roughly 150,000 litres of water on each trip. Each tanker holds 10 cubic metres, helping ensure the distribution of desalinated water across affected areas and reflecting the UAE’s commitment to easing the impact of the humanitarian crisis on civilians.

Sharif Al-Nayrab, Media Director for “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in Gaza, said the initiative is part of the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach to supporting the Palestinian people, noting that the operation continues to work tirelessly to maintain a steady supply of desalinated water throughout the Strip.

Omar Shatat, Deputy Executive Director of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, praised the timing of the tankers’ arrival amid growing demand. He commended the role of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in strengthening humanitarian efforts in Gaza and thanked the UAE government and people for their steadfast support and humanitarian stance during the ongoing crisis.

Last month, a new pipeline was launched to transport desalinated water from the Emirati station in Al Arish to the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with a daily capacity of two million gallons, benefiting hundreds of thousands of residents across the Strip.

These efforts reaffirm the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and its unwavering dedication to assisting brotherly nations during times of hardship, in line with the values of compassion, solidarity and generosity that guide its global humanitarian policy.