Global Council for Tolerance and Peace welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, which includes the release of all prisoners and hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The council described the deal as a positive step toward easing the suffering of civilians and creating conditions for lasting stability in the region.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, praised the Arab and international efforts that led to the agreement, saying the ceasefire should mark the beginning of a permanent and just peace that upholds the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in line with international law and human dignity.

He said genuine peace can only be achieved through serious, inclusive dialogue that ends the cycle of violence and promotes coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect.

Al Jarwan called for an international initiative to protect Gaza and declare it as a safe zone and a land of peace, protect civilians, halt all forms of aggression, and facilitate relief and reconstruction efforts to support long-term stability and development.

He added that the council would continue working with partners and international bodies to advance dialogue, cooperation and a global culture of peace.