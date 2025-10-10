Sharjah International Film Festival explores future of Emirati cinema

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival, organisd by FANN – a media discovery platform, aims to provide an innovative platform that brings together filmmakers and creatives from around the world.

Running until 12th October, the festival focuses on developing film project pitches, persuasion strategies, funding opportunities, and addressing the key challenges facing filmmakers.

During a session at VOX Cinemas, City Centre Al Zahia, Talal Al Asmani, Head of Local Content at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, stressed that authenticity and substance are the essence of filmmaking. He said a film’s success begins with a compelling idea that captures audiences and stays with them long after the screening.

Al Asmani noted that the pre-visualisation and proof-of-concept phase ensures clarity of vision and creative depth, citing Korean cinema as an example of cultural authenticity that inspires global resonance.

For his part, Syrian director and actor Maher Salibi pointed out that many young filmmakers today focus more on the presentation than the essence of the idea.

“When I evaluate a film project, I always look for the idea that distinguishes it, because a compelling presentation begins with a strong idea. We must understand our story, our audience, and the emotional honesty behind what we are trying to tell. This is what makes funding agencies and production partners believe in your vision,” he added.

For her part, Nada Al Luhaidan, Director of Cultural Programmes and Projects at the Saudi Film Festival, noted that most film festivals have dedicated funding departments dedicated to supporting filmmakers during the production and post-production stages. Project acceptance always depends on the strength of the pitch, which reflects the director's understanding of their story, audience, and goal.

Any support a film receives from production funds is not only financial; it also serves as a testament to trust, a powerful promotional tool, and an indicator of its creative and cultural value.

The session "Emirati Filmmakers: Experiences and Challenges," held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, reviewed the experiences of a group of directors and the impact of the cultural environment and institutional support on their work.

During the session, Fatima Al Shamsi emphasisd that the UAE's opportunities have made it an ideal environment for creativity and collaboration, noting that her entry into the world of cinema was motivated by her desire to change the stereotypical image of Arab culture in foreign media.

Director Ali Fouad explained that the lack of films that represent Emirati culture was a turning point in his life, which prompted him to enter this field to express it and present it in cinematic formats that are appropriate for it.

He said financing and casting were challenges in his latest film “Huwa Ya Mal”, but he remained committed to preserving the story’s authenticity, music, and cultural identity, stressing the importance of loyalty to local heritage.