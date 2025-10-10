French IUCN Committee showcases environmental initiatives at World Conservation Congress

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The French Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is taking part in the World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi to promote civil society initiatives, strengthen international partnerships, and exchange expertise in environmental conservation.

Benjamin Konnert, Deputy Director for the French Committee of the IUCN, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the committee applies the IUCN’s global model at the national level, adapting its structures and commissions to address local conservation needs.

He said the committee’s work includes managing protected areas, compiling the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and developing nature-based solutions. Its participation in Abu Dhabi also aims to present ongoing projects and explore new avenues for international cooperation.

Konnert highlighted the concept of “Libre Évolution” (Free Evolution), which is an approach for the protection of natural areas that gives full freedom to the spontaneous. A dedicated session on this approach will be held during the conference, with the goal of establishing it as an international conservation standard.

The conference will feature ten sessions covering protected areas, nature-based solutions, species protection, and the “One Health” concept, along with joint events with French companies to support biodiversity strategies.

Konnert stressed the vital role of civil society in uniting efforts to protect nature and driving countries to accelerate environmental action despite global challenges.