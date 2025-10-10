UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure third consecutive UCI World No. 1 title

ABU DHABI/ROME, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG have secured their third consecutive UCI World No. 1 title, following an exceptional season that has seen the team claim 91 victories ahead of their final race of the year.

Leading the charge once more is Tadej Pogačar, a rider whose consistency and aggressive riding style continues to set new standards. A fifth Il Lombardia victory would mark his 19th win of the year, and the team’s 92nd, capping another exceptional season for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The team will compete in the 199th edition of Il Lombardia on Saturday, covering 241 km from Como to Bergamo with over 4,400 metres of climbing.

Meanwhile, picking up his 15th victory of an incredible season, Isaac del Toro won Gran Piemonte on Thursday afternoon for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. It was another remarkable display from the Mexican, who went solo with 17.6km to ride and would not be caught before the finish.