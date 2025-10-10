‘Sharjah Next’ initiative kicks off October 29

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- SPARK will launch “Sharjah Next” series, its first event "Sharjah Next: Healthcare" on 29th–30th October 2025.

Themed “R&D in Healthcare,” the event gathers leaders from government, academia, healthcare, and industry to explore future health technology.

Held at SPARK’s venues, including an open-air amphitheatre, it aims to connect medical innovators, startups, biotech firms, regulators, and investors, showcasing Sharjah’s rise as a regional hub for science and innovation.

According to Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, healthcare was selected as the focus of the first edition due to its global importance and central role in SPARK’s long-term growth strategy.

He stated, “Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world today, driven by health technology. To mark the launch of the ‘Sharjah Next’ series, we are emphasising healthcare as it is one of the key pillars of SPARK’s innovation ecosystem. We invite all stakeholders across the healthcare value chain to be part of this transformative event.”

The two-day forum will feature keynote addresses, interactive panels, and masterclasses designed to promote collaboration and innovation. Participants will experience the convergence of research, technology, and real-world healthcare applications through immersive exhibits and live demonstrations.

The programme is centred around three key scientific pillars. The first pillar, Brain, explores advances in neuroscience and cognitive disorders, including AI-enabled diagnostics, neuroplasticity, and brain–computer interfaces. The second pillar, Cardiovascular & Metabolic, highlights breakthroughs in molecular medicine, precision therapeutics, and digital health monitoring.

Meanwhile, the third pillar, Human Body, presents next-generation diagnostics and therapies such as cancer immunotherapies and innovative drug delivery platforms, while also examining the ethical implications of rapid technological change.

The event’s structure embodies a comprehensive ecosystem approach, blending intellectual depth with practical application. The opening keynote panel will establish the strategic tone, followed by specialised sessions and hands-on masterclasses aimed at converting scientific insights into actionable solutions. The format encourages collaboration, while the exhibition and networking elements facilitate technology transfer, partnership development, and investment opportunities across the healthcare spectrum.

SPARK’s healthcare-focused event will showcase collaborations with key institutional and corporate partners, including BEEAH Group, Jawaher Boston Medical District, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Health Authority, and University Hospital Sharjah.

Academic partnerships with the University of Sharjah and American University of Sharjah will strengthen the scientific and educational aspects of the forum, ensuring alignment between academic research and industry innovation.