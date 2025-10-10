Reem Al Hashimy participates in high-level meeting in Paris to discuss implementation of US peace plan

PARIS, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, represented the United Arab Emirates at the high-level meeting convened by the French Republic to discuss the implementation of United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The meeting, held in Paris on 9th October 2025 and hosted by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, brought together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Germany, Italy, Jordan, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, alongside the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and representatives from Canada, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

In her remarks, Al Hashimy praised the decisive leadership demonstrated by President Trump and commended the tireless mediation efforts of Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar. She welcomed the breakthrough represented by the ceasefire and emphasised the importance of seizing this moment to ensure a durable peace.

Al Hashimy called for sustained unity among regional and international partners in full support of President Trump’s plan to secure its long-term success – particularly by launching urgent initiatives for transition, stabilisation, and reconstruction in Gaza.

Al Hashimy highlighted the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in Gaza, amounting to US$1.8 billion in assistance since the start of the war. This support includes life-saving aid and medical assistance delivered through 8,000 trucks, hospital treatment for nearly 75,000 patients, and the operation of six desalination plants supplying two million gallons of clean water daily.

Furthermore, Reem Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE stands ready to scale up these efforts significantly in the coming period. This includes extending water pipelines and adding new tankers and distribution points; increasing bakeries to 50 and community kitchens to over 100, producing about 25,000 metric tonnes of food monthly; boosting medical aid with new supply deliveries, vaccination drives, and maternal care clinics; and, ahead of winter, deploying more tents, caravans, and shelters.

Earlier in the day, Minister Al Hashimy joined the Arab foreign ministers for a meeting with President Macron. She also conducted bilateral meetings on the sidelines with the foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Kingdom.