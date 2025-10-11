Brisbane 2032 unveils USD 1.64 billion strategy to boost local business, create long-term Games legacy

Local businesses across Queensland and Australia are being given the chance to play a central role in delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games, after Brisbane 2032 launched a new procurement strategy worth up to AUD 2.5 billion (USD 1.64 billion), which will drive growth and produce lasting benefits for host communities.

With more than 80% of the Organising Committee’s current supplier spending already directed to local companies — including 44% to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — the new procurement approach sets out a clear framework to expand opportunities, strengthen transparency and maximise local impact over the next seven years.

“Brisbane 2032 is officially open for business,” said Organising Committee President Andrew Liveris. “Procuring the right goods, services and people will be critical to our success in 2032, and I’m determined to ensure our local Queensland and Australian businesses get a healthy slice of the procurement pie.”

Following the example of Paris 2024, where 90% of suppliers were based in France and 80% were SMEs, Brisbane 2032 aims to prioritise regional businesses, encourage sustainable sourcing, and embed long-term economic value into every Games contract.

More than 1,500 participants joined the official launch in person and online, reflecting strong enthusiasm from local businesses eager to contribute. Over 50 expression of interest (EOI) packages are already available, covering sectors from advanced technology and infrastructure to event management, logistics and market research, providing entry points for enterprises of all sizes.

The Queensland Minister for Sport and Racing and Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tim Mander, said the initiative reflects the State’s ambition to make Brisbane 2032 Games that truly benefit local communities. “We want these to be Games for Queensland, by Queensland,” he said. “That means helping local companies to understand the procurement process and making sure they have the best chance to share in the benefits of hosting the Games.”

‘’Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games provides an ideal opportunity to drive economic growth through contracts and jobs, and we’re determined to ensure Queensland people and businesses are front and centre of this economic opportunity. This is your chance to be part of history and to help create lasting benefits that extend well beyond 2032.''

