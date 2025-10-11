UNIFIL reports continuing Israeli activities along Blue Line

NEW YORK, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – UN peacekeepers along the Blue Line report that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military presence and activities in the area of operations is continuing.

‘’On Thursday, the peacekeepers observed the Israeli forces open heavy machine gunfire towards the north near Sarda in Sector East. Also, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) reports that IDF soldiers in vehicles pointed a green laser towards UNIFIL personnel at one of the UN positions in Sector East, according to a statement issued by the UN Secretary General spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, on Friday.

The day before, he said, an Israeli soldier aimed his rifle at UN personnel near Marwahin in Sector West. ‘’Once again, our peacekeeping colleagues reiterate that these acts of interference and intimidation must end.''

Meanwhile, he added, a UNIFIL patrol on Wednesday discovered the remains of an unauthorized ammunition depot containing ammunition, including a mortar shell, in Sector East. That was reported to the Lebanese Armed Forces, as we always do.

The Mission continues to support capacity-building of the Lebanese Armed Forces, including by conducting a deck landing exercise on Wednesday with the Lebanese Air Force aboard a Maritime Task Force vessel. This week, UNIFIL also conducted coordinated combat engineering training activities with personnel from the Lebanese Armed Forces,'' he concluded.