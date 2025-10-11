EU imports €14.6 billion in green energy products

BRUSSELS, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – Last year, the EU imported €11.1 billion worth of solar panels, €2.9 billion of liquid biofuels, and €0.5 billion worth of wind turbines from extra-EU countries, totalling almost €14.6 billion in imports of green energy products, according to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

The value of imported solar panels decreased by 43% compared with 2023 due to a drop in prices, while the total weight of these imports increased by a modest 2%. Liquid biofuel imports also recorded a 25% drop in value. On the other hand, imports of wind turbines not only saw a 102% rise in value but also registered a 113% increase in the imported weight. For illustration, in 2024 the EU imported 32 373 wind turbines, 9 072 more than in 2023.

When it comes to exports, in 2024, the EU exported €0.7 billion worth of solar panels, €1.8 billion in liquid biofuels, and €2.8 billion in wind turbines. Unlike solar panels and liquid biofuels, wind turbines exports significantly exceeded import values.

Between 2023 and 2024, the export of wind turbines saw an increase in value (+41%) and in exported weight (+28%). When looking at the quantity, the EU exported 17 180 wind turbines in 2024, 7 434 more than in 2023.

As for solar panels, exports decreased by 22% in value but increased 24% in weight. Exports of liquid biofuels decreased both in value (-18%) and in weight (-7%).

China was by far the largest supplier of solar panels, accounting for 98% of all imports. Although the share remained the same as in 2023, the total value of these imports was down from €19.0 billion to €10.9 billion in 2024.

For liquid biofuels, China also led but with a smaller share of 24% of all these imports, down from 36% in 2023. The top import partners of liquid biofuels also included Malaysia (15%), the United Kingdom (13%) and Brazil (12%).

In 2024 imports of wind turbines were mostly from India and China. Compared with 2023, China increased its share from 31% to 43% while India saw a decrease from 58% to 48%.