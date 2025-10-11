EU's Entry/Exit System progressively starts operations on 12 October 2025

BRUSSELS, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – From 12 October, EU Member States will start introducing Europe's new digital border system, the Entry/Exit System (EES), across their external borders.

As of this date, Member States will start electronically registering the data of non-EU nationals crossing the EU's external borders for short stays (90 days in any 180-day period). They will do so progressively, for a period of six months.

During the progressive roll-out, Member States will be able to decide at which Border Crossing Points they will start deploying the system and when. This allows Member States to start benefitting from the new system, whilst ensuring that border authorities, the transport industry and travelers can adjust to the new procedures.

At the end of this period, the EES will be fully deployed at all border crossing points and passport stamping will be replaced with electronic records in the system. It will provide reliable data on border crossings, systematically detect overstayers as well as cases of document and identity fraud.

