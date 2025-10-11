At least 7 dead after Philippines hit by twin quakes

MANILA, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – Seven people died while 11 were injured in the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that rippled across Davao Oriental and nearby provinces on October10, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday.

The Philippine News Agency reported that the magnitude 7.4 offshore earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Friday morning, and was followed by another a magnitude 6.8 offshore quake in the evening.

In its latest situational report, the disaster management body said all fatalities came from the Davao Region, while one of the wounded was logged in Caraga.

At least 3,519 families, consisting of 8,436 individuals in Davao Region and Caraga, have so far been reported affected by the tremors. Of this, 2,468 families, or 7,915 people, are taking shelter in evacuation centers. A total of 28 houses, meanwhile, sustained damage, while five were destroyed.

The NDRRMC said five road sections and one bridge in Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga are also currently not passable.

Two powerful offshore earthquakes struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least seven people, while towns near the epicentre suffered structural damage and authorities warned of strong aftershocks.

The first quake of magnitude 7.4, in waters off the town of Manay in the province of Davao Oriental, triggered a tsunami alert for coasts within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicentre, but the warnings for the Philippines and Indonesia were subsequently lifted.

A second earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the same area seven hours later, triggering a new tsunami warning, with the country's seismology agency Phivolcs warning of possible waves that could be more than one metre (3.2 feet) higher than normal tides.

People living near coastal areas in the southern Philippines were "strongly advised to immediately evacuate" to higher ground, or move further inland, it said in an advisory.