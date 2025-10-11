Frontex: Irregular crossings into EU fall 22% in first 9 months of 2025

BRUSSELS, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – Irregular entries into the European Union decreased 22% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 133,400, according to preliminary data from Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

Across Europe, more than 3,600 Frontex officers continue to assist national authorities in safeguarding the EU’s external borders.

Despite the overall decline, the human cost remains devastating. According to estimates by the International Organisation for Migration, 1,299 people have died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean so far this year.