Samsung hit with $445.5 million US jury verdict over wireless communications patents

TEXAS, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – A federal jury in Marshall, Texas found on Friday that Samsung Electronics owes patent owner Collision Communications nearly $445.5 million in damages for infringing on patents related to 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi communications standards, Reuters reported.

The jury said that Samsung's laptops, Galaxy smartphones and other wireless-enabled devices infringe four Collision patents. The verdict is one of several nine-figure patent infringement verdicts that Samsung has been hit with in the same Marshall, Texas court in recent years.