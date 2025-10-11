EMSTEEL champions UAE’s steel industry future towards global sustainability

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has solidified its leading position in the steel sector both regionally and globally, supported by national strategies focused on enhancing industrial sustainability and improving production efficiency in line with the country’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The EMSTEEL Group stands out as a key player in supporting this progress by developing advanced solutions and meeting the growing demand for high-quality steel products used in various strategic projects within and beyond the UAE. This has reinforced the nation’s status as a leading regional and global hub in the steel industry.

The group contributes approximately AED 6.2 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and accounts for 10% of the emirate’s total non-oil manufacturing sector, as well as 60% of the national steel market.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO – EMSTEEL, stated that the group achieved strong performance in the steel sector during the first half of 2025, with sales of finished steel products growing by 24% year-on-year to reach 1.616 million tonnes. This growth was driven by increased demand and full utilisation of production capacity, enabling the conversion of semi-finished products into final products that better meet customer needs.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he explained that the group focused on converting semi-finished products (billets) into higher-value finished products such as rebar, wire rods, and heavy sections, enhancing profitability and market share, supported by robust demand in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

He also pointed out that during the same period, the group launched an AED 625 million Asset Enhancement Programme to enhance production capabilities and expand its product portfolio with high-strength, value-added steel solutionss. This investment, he emphasised, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting industrial growth plans in the UAE and strengthening its position as a major steel supplier to the Gulf, Indian, and North African markets—while maintaining focus on production flexibility and innovation to meet the needs of long-term projects.

Several of EMSTEEL’s clients affirmed that the group’s products have become the first choice in the local market due to their quality and compliance with sustainability standards, noting that monthly import volumes reflect growing trust among customers and developers in various projects.

Ahmed Nasruddin, Sales Manager at Madar Emirates for Building Materials, a flagship company of Al Fozan Group, said the company has partnered strategically with the group for over 15 years. He noted that the company imports around 50,000 tonnes of EMSTEEL’s products monthly, with more than 25,000 tonnes dedicated to sustainability projects across the UAE.

He added that there are plans to increase volumes to 60,000 tonnes per month in the coming phase in line with the expansion of major projects and the growing demand for green steel. He emphasised that EMSTEEL’s sustainability certifications have strengthened its competitive edge in the market.

For his part, Eswar Kalpati, Regional Sales Operations Manager at Union Iron and Steel Company (UIS), said that nearly two decades of collaboration with EMSTEEL have made it one of the main drivers of steel sector growth in the UAE. His company imports between 25,000 and 35,000 tonnes of EMSTEEL’s products each month—including wire rods and rebar coils—which are distributed across more than 200 strategic projects in the UAE market.

He noted that these projects include vital facilities such as Dubai International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, along with multiple infrastructure developments in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. He confirmed that reliance on EMSTEEL’s products reflects deep confidence in their quality and ability to meet operational requirements efficiently.

The close collaboration between EMSTEEL Group and its strategic partners across regional and international markets embodies the UAE’s growing leadership in the steel industry and its capability to support major national projects and meet sustainable infrastructure demands—reinforcing the country’s position as a global industrial and investment hub.