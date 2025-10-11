Fujairah Municipality wins international 'Silver Stevie Award' for its innovative 'Fujairah Roads Lighting Project'

LISBON, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – Fujairah Municipality has won the international “Silver Stevie Award” for its innovative project, “Fujairah Roads Lighting Project,” in the category of “Organisation of the Year – Non-Profit or Governmental Organisations,” as part of the 2025 International Business Awards.

The Municipality was honoured during the award ceremony held yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal, in recognition of its efforts to develop a smart and sustainable infrastructure that enhances quality of life, promotes energy efficiency, and supports the emirate’s vision of transitioning toward green and sustainable cities.

Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, affirmed that this achievement reflects the strong support and wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, in driving development and modernization across various sectors.

Al Afkham added that the Fujairah Roads Lighting Project represents a model of innovation in energy management, utilising smart LED technologies that reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs, in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and climate neutrality by 2050.

The Silver Stevie Awards are among the most prestigious global honours, recognising excellence in management, innovation, and institutional performance, with hundreds of organisations participating from more than 60 countries around the world.