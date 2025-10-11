EU expands network of AI Factories, strengthening its ‘AI Continent' ambition

BRUSSELS, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission announced a major expansion of Europe's AI infrastructure, with six new AI Factories joining the network of existing AI Factories. This brings the total to 19 AI Factories across 16 Member States.

The new AI Factories will be established in the Czech Republic, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, and Poland. They will give startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and industry direct access to AI-optimised supercomputers, technical expertise and tailored support to develop and deploy advanced AI solutions.

Supported by over €500 million in joint investment from the EU and Member States, this third wave of AI Factories will expand Europe's European High Performance Computing (HPC) and accelerate the uptake of AI across key sectors.

In total, the EU and participating EuroHPC countries have committed over €2.6 billion to the AI Factories and Antennas initiative, strengthening Europe's ambition to become a leading AI Continent.

The Commission will soon announce the selection of AI Factory Antennas, which will work closely with AI Factories to offer national AI communities secure remote access to world-class AI-optimised supercomputing capacity.

This rollout supports the AI Continent Action Plan and complements the EU's investment in future AI Gigafactories, large-scale facilities dedicated to developing and training advanced AI models and frontier systems, while aligning with the Apply AI Strategy to accelerate the uptake of artificial intelligence across Europe's economy and public sector.