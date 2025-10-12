UAE companies drive sustainability at IUCN World Conservation Congress

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati companies showcased innovative projects at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. The initiatives underline the private sector’s growing role in developing practical solutions to preserve natural resources and maintain ecological balance.

French digital artist Yacin Ait Kaci, co-founder of the ELYX Foundation and UAE-based Future Culture —a soft power agency —told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the organisation is presenting “Archipel”, a fictional universe filled with fantasy islands that tell real local stories and amplify their impact through certified carbon credits.

The project bridges visionary goals with tangible financial tools to support sustainable development and will expand its work across the GCC, with a focus on the UAE. It combines artistic storytelling with partnerships with NGOs to fund ecosystem protection.

Taha Ghaznavi, Chief Product Officer at Nabat, a UAE climate tech venture, said the company uses technology to support conservation, including an interactive display featuring live mangroves.

He explained that Nabat is working to restore millions of hectares of mangrove forests in the UAE and beyond, with its main partner the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, describing the collaboration as a long-term strategic alliance that supports the UAE’s efforts to rebuild these vital ecosystems. He also announced a new partnership with Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre to launch a project for monitoring marine life and seagrass habitats.

Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo City Dubai, presented models for enhancing biodiversity in arid urban environments, showing how natural ecosystems can thrive in cities. Its initiatives include the “Hundred Hives”, the world's first school beekeeping programme of its kind, created in the UAE.

The programme gives schools the tools, training, and support to take meaningful action in protecting pollinators and strengthening local ecosystems.

Terra also presented the Middle East’s first Centre for Species Survival dedicated to fungi under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It aims to study over 1,300 endangered fungal species and develop solutions for carbon storage, ecosystem restoration, and medical research.

Dr. Giulia De Masi, Associate Professor at the Department of Sciences and Engineering of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Principal Investigator at Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said the university is organising a panel on sustainability and climate change focusing on the link between science and policy. The discussion spotlights the importance of mangrove forests for the UAE’s climate future and the role of technology in their restoration.

Sorbonne University is also co-hosting a workshop on biodiversity monitoring, exploring the use of AI and robotics in conservation and the engagement of young people in protecting the UAE’s natural heritage.